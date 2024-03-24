Herbs for common hormonal imbalances

Hormones play an important role in everything from mood and sleep to metabolism and fertility. Hormone imbalances can cause irregular periods, weight fluctuations, fatigue, and a whole host of other unpleasant symptoms.

Here are some of the best herbs for addressing common hormonal imbalance:

Ashwagandha:

Ashwagandha helps to manageg stress. It lowers cortisol, the stress hormone, and promotes overall hormonal balance. Ashwagandha can benefit both men and women, improving energy levels, sleep, and mood.

Chasteberry:

It helps regulate menstrual cycles, ease PMS symptoms, and address menopausal issues like hot flashes and mood swings. Chasteberry works by influencing the pituitary gland and balancing progesterone and prolactin levels.

Spearmint:

It helps lower testosterone levels, a key factor in polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS ) symptoms like acne and hair growth.

Maca:

This Peruvian root is known for its natural aphrodisiac qualities. Maca can help balance estrogen and progesterone levels in women and boost testosterone levels in men. It can also improve libido, energy, and mood for both genders.

Holy Basil (Tulsi):

Tulsi possesses powerful anti-stress properties. It can ease anxiety, improve sleep, and promote overall well-being.