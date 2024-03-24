Holi 2024: Sale of liquor banned in these cities

Lucknow: Civic administration in Lucknow has banned the sale of alcohol, and cannabis on March 25. The decision was taken due to Holi festival. According to a missive shared by DM Surya Pal Gangwar, all the liquor, beer, toddy and cannabis shops will remain closed on the occasion of Holi. The decision has been taken to maintain the peace and order in the district on the festival of Holi.

According to the order, all the retailers, wholesalers, military, paramilitary canteens and CSD depots are prohibited to sell alcohol, beer, cannabis toddy or any other type of intoxicating material.

Earlier this week, Cyberabad police announced that wine shops and bars will remain closed from 6 am to 6 pm on March 25 and 26.

Also Read: OnePlus launches new true wireless earphones: Price, Specifications

‘In exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 20 Telangana State Excise Act, 1968, I Avinash Mohanty, IPS, Commissioner of Police Cyberabad, do, hereby order in the interest of public peace and tranquility that the wine/toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants (excluding bars in Star Hotels and Registered Clubs) within the limits of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate shall remain closed from March 25, 2024, 0600 hours to March 26, 2024, 0600 hours on account of ‘Holi Festival-2024’,’ the release by Police stated.

Earlier, Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that for this year’s Holi festival only products that are manufactured in India are being sold majorly.

‘Traders and consumers have boycotted goods made in China. Only herbal colors, gulal, water guns, balloons, sandalwood, puja items, clothing, and other items made in India are being sold in abundance. Additionally, there is a huge demand for sweets, dry fruits, gift items, flowers and fruits, clothes, furnishing fabrics, groceries, FMCG products, consumer durables, and various other products in the markets,’ Khandelwal said.

This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 25.