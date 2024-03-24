Homemade Baklava: A delicious recipe for ramadan

Here is a simplified recipe for making baklava:

Ingredients:

– 1 package of phyllo dough (16 oz)

– 1 cup of unsalted butter, melted

– 2 cups of finely chopped nuts (such as walnuts, pistachios, or almonds)

– 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

– 1 cup of granulated sugar

– 1 cup of water

– 1/2 cup of honey

– 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

– Optional: additional nuts for garnish

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Lightly grease a 9×13 inch baking dish.

2. In a bowl, mix together the chopped nuts and ground cinnamon. Set aside.

3. Unroll the phyllo dough sheets and cut them to fit the size of your baking dish.

4. Place one sheet of phyllo dough in the bottom of the baking dish and brush it with melted butter. Repeat with 7-8 more sheets, brushing each layer with butter.

5. Sprinkle a layer of the nut mixture over the buttered phyllo dough.

6. Add another layer of phyllo dough on top of the nut mixture, brushing each sheet with butter as before. Repeat the process of layering phyllo dough and nuts until you’ve used all of the nut mixture.

7. Finish with a final layer of phyllo dough on top, brushing generously with butter.

8. Using a sharp knife, cut the baklava into diamond or square shapes.

9. Bake in the preheated oven for 50-60 minutes, or until the baklava is golden brown and crisp.

10. While the baklava is baking, prepare the syrup. In a saucepan, combine the granulated sugar, water, honey, and vanilla extract. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

11. Once the baklava is done baking, remove it from the oven and immediately pour the hot syrup over the hot baklava. Allow the baklava to cool completely before serving.

12. Optionally, garnish the baklava with additional chopped nuts before serving.

Enjoy your homemade baklava!