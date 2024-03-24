IAU approves ‘Shiva Shakti’ for Chandrayaan-3 landing site

Seven months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the naming of the Chandrayaan-3 landing site as ‘Shiva Shakti’ on August 26, 2023, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) officially approved the name on March 19. The name “Statio Shiv Shakti” has been ratified by the IAU Working Group for Planetary System Nomenclature for the landing site of Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander, as per the Gazetteer of Planetary Nomenclature.

PM Modi made the announcement at the Isro Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (Istrac) in Bengaluru, three days after Vikram’s historic Moon landing on August 23, 2023. He emphasized the significance of the name, stating that it symbolizes the duality of nature with Shiva representing resolution for humanity’s welfare and Shakti providing strength to fulfill those resolutions.

The naming of ‘Shiva Shakti’ follows the tradition set by India’s Chandrayaan-1 mission, where the site of impact was designated as ‘Jawahar Point’ or ‘Jawahar Sthal.’ PM Modi also announced the naming of the Chandrayaan-2 landing site as ‘Tiranga,’ signifying inspiration and resilience. The event was hailed as one of the most inspiring moments of the century, showcasing India’s scientific spirit and technological prowess on the global stage.