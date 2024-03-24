ICMR study finds 1 in 3 in India have prehypertension

A recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reveals that over 33 percent of Indians suffer from prehypertension, indicating a concerning trend toward full-blown hypertension. Analyzing data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) covering 707 districts across India, researchers found a higher prevalence of prehypertension among individuals from wealthier households and those who are overweight or obese.

Interestingly, the study found that women, literate individuals, alcohol consumers, and those with elevated blood glucose levels had lower odds of being prehypertensive. However, there was no significant link between tobacco consumption and the prevalence of prehypertension.

Prehypertension prevalence varied widely across Indian districts, with an overall rate of 33.7 percent. The southern region exhibited a lower average prevalence compared to the northern region. States like Puducherry, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh showed relatively lower rates, while Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh exhibited higher rates.

The study underscores the need for targeted interventions to address healthcare disparities and prioritize resources, especially among vulnerable populations. With noncommunicable diseases being the leading cause of mortality in India, understanding the prevalence of prehypertension at the district level can aid in identifying high-risk areas and implementing effective preventive measures.