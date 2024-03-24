INDIA bloc calls for ‘Save Democracy’ rally on March 31

The INDIA bloc is preparing for a large-scale gathering, termed a “mega rally,” to uphold the democratic principles of the nation. This initiative comes shortly after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to the excise policy case. Scheduled to take place on March 31 at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, the rally aims to garner support against what AAP’s Gopal Rai perceives as a threat to democracy.

During a press briefing organized by the INDIA alliance in the capital city, AAP leader Gopal Rai expressed apprehensions about a potential slide towards dictatorship, citing Kejriwal’s arrest as a prime example. Rai emphasized the widespread discontent among those who value democratic ideals, accusing Prime Minister Modi of orchestrating a systematic crackdown on opposition voices through the alleged misuse of investigative agencies.

Sharing similar concerns, Congress Delhi chief Arvinder Singh Lovely lamented the absence of a fair playing field for the opposition, citing instances such as the freezing of Congress accounts and the arrest of chief ministers. Asserting that the significance of the March 31 rally extends beyond politics, Lovely underscored its overarching objective of safeguarding the nation’s democratic framework.

The backdrop to this rally is Kejriwal’s recent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges related to the excise policy case. Responding to this, the Delhi Chief Minister has filed a petition with the Delhi High Court, contesting both his arrest and the remand order issued by the trial court on March 22.