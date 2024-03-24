India’s coal production crosses 1 billion tonne

New Delhi: India’s coal and lignite production crossed 1 billion tonne as of March 22. This has surpassed last fiscal’s production. Last year, the coal and lignite production was at 937.2 million tone. Data released by the Union coal ministry showed this.

Additionally, the country currently has 96 million tonnes coal stocks available with coal companies. The domestic coal-based thermal power plants maintain coal stocks of 48.2 million tonnes as of March 21 which is sufficient for 21 days. Coal stocks at Coal India stood at 82.3 million tonnes as of March 22.

‘This ample coal reserve ensures uninterrupted power supply across the nation, a crucial factor in sustaining economic activities and meeting the escalating electricity demand, especially during peak consumption periods,’ the ministry said.

The coal ministry has envisaged a target of 1 billion tonne production before the current financial year concludes. Also, the coal inventory may go up to 155 million tonnes by March 31.

The share of coal import has declined to 21% during April to January from 22.48% during the corresponding period of previous year. The volume of coal imported for blending by thermal power plants also reduced by 36.69%, amounting to 19.36 million tonnes during April to January, in contrast to the same period of the previous year.