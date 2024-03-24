Irish politician Simon Harris poised to take on the role of Ireland’s prime minister

Simon Harris, an Irish politician and the Minister for Higher Education, is set to become Ireland’s youngest prime minister, having emerged as the sole candidate in the leadership contest. Harris, a prominent figure in the Fine Gael party, has served as a Teachta Dala (TD), a member of the lower house of the Irish Parliament, and has held various ministerial positions within the government, including Minister for Health and Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation, and Science.

The vacancy in leadership arose following the unexpected resignation of Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar, who cited “personal and political reasons” for stepping down. Varadkar, who is partly Indian, expressed his belief that a new leader would be better positioned to renew and strengthen the government’s team, refocus its message and policies, and drive implementation.

Harris, aged 37, stood unopposed as nominations closed on Sunday (Mar 24). However, his official appointment as Irish PM is expected on April 9, once the Irish parliament resumes after the Easter break.

Known for his effective communication skills, particularly on social media platforms, Harris has previously held various ministerial roles, including as health minister during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite being praised for his crisis management, Harris faced criticism for misinformation regarding the virus during an interview, where he erroneously stated that there had been 18 other coronaviruses and no successful vaccines. He later acknowledged his mistake and apologized to his followers for the misinformation, attributing it to a combination of cabin fever and sleep deprivation due to his extensive work in the health department.