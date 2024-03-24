Kerala Govt sues President Murmu for Bill Withholding

The Kerala government has taken an unusual step by petitioning the Supreme Court against President Droupadi Murmu for withholding assent to four bills passed by the state assembly. The plea, filed through advocate CK Sasi, asserts that the matter revolves around the actions of the Kerala governor, who referred seven bills to the President instead of addressing them himself. Despite none of these bills concerning Centre-state relations, the President withheld assent to four of them, prompting the state government to challenge this decision.

In response to the President’s actions, the Kerala government has raised concerns about the Governor’s delay in addressing these bills, which had been pending for up to two years. The plea argues that this delay has undermined the effectiveness of the state legislature, rendering its functioning futile. Additionally, the government contends that the President’s withholding of assent without providing a reason violates constitutional principles and denies the people of Kerala the benefits of crucial legislation.

The legal battle between the Kerala government and the President underscores broader tensions between the executive branches of the state and central governments. The Kerala government accuses the Governor of subverting constitutional norms by referring bills to the President, thereby disrupting the balance of power between the state and federal structures. This dispute highlights the complexity of governance and the need for clarity in constitutional interpretation regarding the roles and responsibilities of state governors.