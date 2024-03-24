Know how to activate eSIM on your smartphone

Mumbai: Indian telecom companies have started providing eSIMs facility to their subscribers. eSIM are superior to the traditional SIM cards. eSIM make switching from one network to another easy and are easier to activate.

Recently, Vodafone Idea launched eSIM facility in New Delhi and Mumbai. Other two major telecom operators, Jio and Airtel, already provide eSIM facility in the country.

Also Read: WhatsApp users can now pin up to three messages: Know to use this feature

A step-by-step guide on how to activate eSIM on your Airtel, Jio number:

To activate Airtel eSIM on your smartphone, follow these steps:

1. Open the Messages app on your smartphone.

2. Send ‘eSIM your registered email address’ to 121 from your Airtel number (e.g., ‘eSIM [email protected]’).

3. Once you send the SMS, you should receive a reply. Respond with ‘1’.

4. You will then receive another SMS from 121 to get consent via a call. After providing verbal consent, you will receive a QR code on your registered email address.

5. Go to Settings > Mobile Data > Add data plan.

6. Choose if you want the eSIM to be set as your primary or secondary and tap on Done.

To activate Jio eSIM on your smartphone, follow these steps:

1. Open the Messages app on your smartphone.

2. Send ‘eSIM your registered email address’ to 199 from your Jio number.

3. Send ‘1’ as a response.

4. You should receive another SMS from 199 to get consent via a call. After providing verbal consent, you will receive a QR code on your registered email address.

5. Open Settings > Mobile Data > Add data plan.

6. Confirm and choose if you want the eSIM to be set as your primary or secondary. Finally, tap on Done.