Know interesting facts about female masturbation

Masturbation is a normal healthy activity. But there are a lot of myths about it and most people take them seriously. One of the main reasons for this is even today is that masturbation is highly stigmatized in many societies.

Research studies suggest that the activity has several health benefits. It helps to reduce stress, improves mood and even relieves from body pain. As per a research stud, the activity temporarily increases the activity of some components of the immune system, namely leukocytes, and in particular natural killer cells, which fight cancer tumor cells and cells infected by viruses.

So here is what you need to know about female masturbation:

Masturbating is healthy: Experts say masturbation comes with some health benefits as well, including stress relief and a better night’s sleep. Orgasm from masturbation releases feel-good hormones called endorphins, which create feelings of relaxation and well-being.

A 2019 study found that having an orgasm through masturbation was associated with better quality sleep and an easier time falling asleep.

Women masturbate more often than you might think: Women have always touched or rubbed their genitals for pleasure, just as men have. A 2017 study found that more than 40% of women had masturbated in the last month the research was conducted, with only about 22% of women reporting that they have never masturbated in their lifetime. The study also found that more than 50% of women had used a vibrator or dildo.

It’s a good way for women (and men) to learn about their bodies: Another benefit to masturbation is that it helps with ‘getting to know your body’. According to experts, masturbation is an effective tool for women to learn about their orgasmic capabilities — how quickly or slowly, how intensely and how long they can orgasm.

Masturbating ‘too much’ is rare: It’s rare that someone masturbates too much. When that occurs, a person generally knows because their masturbation is getting in the way of work, school or their family or romantic/sexual relationships.

Married women — and older women — do it, too: Married women and men, as well as older adults, partake as well. Indeed, many older individuals find it easier to masturbate alone or together rather than have intercourse.

It can improve your sex life: A 2020 study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine found that when women use similar techniques and stimulation that feel good during masturbation and then apply them during sex with their partners, they report a better orgasmic response and less difficulty achieving orgasm during partnered sex.