Know most common vagina problems

Vulvodynia: Chronic, long-lasting pain in the vulva (the area surrounding the vagina) that is not caused by an infection or other medical condition is called vulvodynia.

Some women have generalized vulvodynia (GV), which is pain that occurs pretty much anywhere in the vulvar area; others have vulvar vestibulitis syndrome (VVS), which means the pain is limited to the vestibular opening (the area right around the entrance to your vagina).

Trichomoniasis: This sexually transmitted disease (sometimes called trich) is caused by a tiny organism called trichomonas vaginalis. The symptoms include a frothy, yellow discharge and vaginal irritation. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 3.7 million Americans have trich, but only about 30% of them exhibit symptoms. Trichomoniosis is easily cured by antibiotics.

Bacterial Vaginosis (BV): It’s actually an overgrowth and change in the composition of the bacteria that are normally present in vagina. Symptoms include a gray, fishy-smelling discharge. BV is very common. BV can lead to other, more dangerous infections, including HIV. It can also cause problems in pregnancy, such as triggering preterm labor.

Also Read: Do these things to reduce misunderstanding in your relationship

Bumps And Lumps: Women have 2 Bartholin’s glands inside their vagina.They secrete lubricating fluid. But they can become blocked and swell and, sometimes, that swollen bit can become infected). Same thing can happen with another internal vaginal gland called a Skene’s gland.

Vulvar Varicosity: Vulvar varicosities most often occur in pregnancy and then they’re more common in second pregnancies), when the weight of the uterus, plus increased blood volume, can make blood pool in veins. Standing for a long time aggravates the problem.

If you’re pregnant, put your legs up and relax as much as you can. Most often, vulvar varicosities go away after you deliver.

Vaginismus: Vaginismus is a condition in which any vaginal penetration—or even the mere suggestion of it—makes your vaginal and pelvic floor muscles spasm and contract. Obviously it causes serious sexual problems.