Lava launches new budget smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Lava International launched its new budget smartphone named ‘Lava O2’ in India. The price of Lava O2 has been set at Rs. 8,499 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. As an introductory offer, Lava is offering the phone with a Rs. 500 discount. It will go on sale starting March 27 at 12:00 (IST) through Amazon and Lava e-store in Imperial Green, Majestic Purple, and Royal Gold colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava O2 runs on Android 13 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with 269ppi pixel density and 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. Through the virtual RAM feature, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 16GB with additional unused storage.

Lava O2 comes with an AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit with LED flash. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front with a screen flash. The Lava O2 packs 128GB of internal UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPRS, OTG, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It supports a face unlock feature as well. The phone gets accelerometer, ambient Light, and proximity sensor. Lava has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the new Lava O2 with support for 18W charging.