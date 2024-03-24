Martin Greenfield, dubbed as ‘America’s greatest living tailor’ dies on March 20 at the age of 95

Martin Greenfield, hailed by GQ as “America’s greatest living tailor,” passed away on March 20 at the age of 95, leaving behind a legacy of sartorial excellence. Renowned for crafting bespoke garments, he clothed not only six United States presidents but also a plethora of A-list actors and professional athletes. The announcement of Greenfield’s death was made by his sons Jay, Tod, and David, as reported by CNN on Saturday (Mar 23).

In 1977, after three decades of honing his craft in a clothing factory, Greenfield established Martin Greenfield Clothiers, a menswear shop nestled in Brooklyn. Upon his retirement, his sons Jay and Tod assumed leadership, steering the business toward a direct-to-consumer model for custom-made suits, a transformation chronicled on the company’s website.

Greenfield’s clientele read like a who’s who of American luminaries. He meticulously tailored suits for six U.S. presidents, from Dwight D. Eisenhower to Joe Biden. His craftsmanship also graced the frames of Hollywood icons such as Frank Sinatra, Martin Scorsese, and Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as athletes like LeBron James. Notably, he contributed to the iconic look of Joaquin Phoenix’s character in the 2019 film “Joker” with a vibrant red suit and neon orange waistcoat.

Born Maximilian Grünfeld in 1928 in Pavlovo, then part of Czechoslovakia and now Ukraine, Greenfield endured the horrors of the Holocaust. Separated from his family and incarcerated at Auschwitz in 1944, he emerged as the sole survivor among his immediate relatives after enduring over a year of unspeakable suffering. It was during this dark chapter of his life that Greenfield acquired the skills that would later define his illustrious career.

In 1947, Greenfield immigrated to the United States, adopting the name Martin Greenfield to assimilate into American society. He commenced his journey in the garment industry at a Brooklyn clothing factory, ascending the ranks to eventually acquire the factory and launch his own enterprise.