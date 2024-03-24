More than 200 Higher Education Institutions Enrolled for CUET-UG

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced on Saturday that over 200 higher educational institutions, comprising 46 Central Universities and 105 private universities, have enrolled for the CUET-UG 2024, aimed at undergraduate admissions. He revealed this information through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating that the number of universities and institutions utilizing CUET-UG scores is continually increasing. Interested candidates can find comprehensive details about eligibility, examination scheme, fees, and participating universities in the Information Bulletin available on the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) website.

The application process for CUET (UG) – 2024 commenced on February 27, 2024, and will conclude on March 26, 2024. Professor Kumar urged all eligible candidates to apply at the earliest to avoid any last-minute rush. The CUET (UG)-2024 presents a unified platform for students aspiring for undergraduate programs in Central Universities (CUs) and other participating institutions, including state universities, deemed universities, and private universities nationwide. Furthermore, the list of participating universities remains dynamic, with more institutions expected to join the test.

Professor Kumar highlighted several measures undertaken to enhance the testing experience for CUET-UG 2024 candidates, including an increased number of test centers, hybrid mode examinations, reduced difficulty level of the entrance exam, and logistical improvements to alleviate stress for candidates. Despite two exam dates overlapping with election dates (May 20 and 25), he assured that there would be no alteration to the exam schedule, confirming that CUET-UG will proceed between May 15 and May 31, 2024, as previously announced.