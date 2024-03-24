Moscow Terror Attack: Death Toll at 143

Moscow’s Crocus City Hall witnessed a devastating terrorist attack, leaving at least 143 dead and over 100 injured during a concert by Russian band Picnic. The assailants, reportedly foreign nationals from Tajikistan, indiscriminately opened fire on concert-goers and set off a fire, resulting in extensive casualties. The Islamic State’s Afghanistan branch later claimed responsibility for the attack, which Russian authorities are actively investigating.

As investigators sift through the charred wreckage for additional victims, the death toll may escalate further. Authorities have already detained 11 suspects, with one revealing recruitment through Telegram and receiving a substantial sum for participation. President Vladimir Putin linked the attack to Ukraine, alleging the perpetrators aimed to flee there, a claim refuted by Ukrainian officials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with global leaders, expressed solidarity with Russia in condemning the barbaric act of terror.

The tragedy unfolds against the backdrop of prior warnings from the US Embassy in Moscow regarding potential extremist threats. Despite these alerts, President Putin dismissed them as provocative and denied any connection between the warnings and the attack, emphasizing efforts to intimidate Russian society. The incident underscores the persistent threat of terrorism and the challenges faced in ensuring public safety.