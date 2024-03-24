Nigerian school students released after being kidnapped

The governor of Kaduna state in northwestern Nigeria announced on Sunday that more than 250 school students who were kidnapped earlier this month have been released. The mass kidnapping occurred in Kuriga on March 7, marking one of the largest such attacks in recent years and sparking widespread concern over the country’s security situation. Governor Uba Sani expressed relief at the students’ safe return but did not provide details on how they were freed.

Acknowledging the efforts of various stakeholders, including the army and national security officials, Governor Sani thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all Nigerians who prayed for the safe release of the abducted children. The incident underscored the persistent threat posed by criminal gangs, often referred to as bandits, who frequently carry out attacks, loot villages, and engage in mass kidnappings for ransom in Nigeria’s northwest and north-central regions.

While relatives of the kidnapped students had reported that the perpetrators demanded a significant ransom for their release, President Tinubu stated that security forces were instructed not to comply with the demands. Negotiations with kidnappers, although officially denied by authorities due to a 2022 law prohibiting ransom payments, often result in the release of victims. However, the issue of kidnapping remains a significant security challenge in Nigeria, prompting ongoing efforts to address the root causes and improve overall safety.