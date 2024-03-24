OnePlus launches Ace 3V: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: OnePlus Ace 3V was launched in China. It is offered in two colours and three RAM and storage configurations. The OnePlus Ace 3V price in China starts at CNY 1,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 2,299 and CNY 2,599, respectively. The handset is offered in Magic Purple Silver and Titanium Air Grey colours.

OnePlus Ace 3V sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 2,772 x 1,240 pixels resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,150 nits local peak brightness level. The phone has a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

The OnePlus Ace 3V includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support alongside an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and an LED flash unit at the back. The front camera has a 16-megapixel sensor.

The OnePlus Ace 3V is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging support. It also supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner.