OnePlus launches new true wireless earphones: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: OnePlus launched new true wireless earphones named ‘OnePlus Buds V’ in China. The OnePlus Buds V are priced in China at CNY 179 (roughly Rs. 2,100). The earphones are offered in Interstellar Blue, Silver Sand White and Shadow Black colours. The earphones are compatible with OnePlus handsets running ColorOS 11 or OxygenOS 11 and above, alongside other Android models running Android 7.0-based UI or higher.

OnePlus Buds V sport 12.4mm titanium-plated dynamic drivers and support Dolby Panoramic Sound. The newly launched true wireless earphones come pre-installed with three customised sound modes – Balanced, Deep Bass, and Clear & Bright. Users can also personalise equaliser settings using the HeyMelody application. They feature dual microphones with an AI-backed noise-cancellation feature.

The OnePlus Buds V are claimed to offer a playback time of up to 8 hours from a single charge, and up to 38 hours with the charging case. The case has a USB Type-C charging port. The company also says that with an hour of charge, the earphones can offer a playback time of up to five hours.

The OnePlus Buds V also supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity at a low latency of 94ms. They also offer intuitive touch controls which users can utilise to manage music playback, receive or disconnect calls, etc.