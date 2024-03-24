Palm Sunday’ today; Know history, significance and more

Today, Christians worldwide will observe Palm Sunday, a significant feast where they offer prayers and participate in processions while carrying cut palm leaves. This day, falling on the Sunday before Easter, signifies the start of Holy Week, which commemorates the final week of Jesus Christ’s earthly life.

Palm Sunday’s origins lie in the accounts of Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem, detailed in the four Gospels of the New Testament. This event fulfilled the prophecy from the book of Zechariah, foretelling the Messiah’s arrival in Jerusalem riding on a donkey.

The celebration of Palm Sunday centers on Jesus’ arrival in Jerusalem, where he was welcomed by crowds waving palm branches, symbolizing honor and respect. It signifies the recognition of Jesus as the awaited Messiah by the Jewish crowds and initiates Holy Week, a period of remembrance leading to Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection.

During Palm Sunday services, worshippers often receive or carry palm branches, reminiscent of those laid before Jesus. Churches conduct special ceremonies including processions, readings of the Passion narrative, and the blessing of palms. The chanting of “Hosanna,” an expression of praise and adoration, is also common during these services. Palm Sunday serves as a time for reflection on Jesus’ humble entry into Jerusalem and anticipation of the significant events of Holy Week.