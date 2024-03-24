PM Modi receives Bhutan’s top civilian honor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Bhutan’s highest civilian honor, the ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’, making him the first foreign leader to receive this distinction. King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck conferred the award upon Modi during a public ceremony held at Tendrelthang in Thimphu. Expressing his gratitude, Modi dedicated the honor to the 1.4 billion citizens of India.

The decision to confer the award on Modi was announced during Bhutan’s 114th National Day celebrations at Tendrelthang in December 2021. King Wangchuck emphasized the significance of India’s enduring friendship and support, particularly lauding Modi’s Neighbourhood First policy for bolstering regional unity and progress. He underscored the exemplary relationship between Bhutan and India, citing Modi’s unwavering friendship and backing for Bhutan’s objectives.

During discussions between the Bhutanese King and PM Modi, the leaders explored avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors such as energy, development, youth empowerment, education, entrepreneurship, and skill development. They also reviewed advancements in connectivity and investment initiatives, including those related to the Gelephu Mindfulness City project. Additionally, Modi pledged financial assistance of Nu 100 billion for Bhutan’s 13th five-year Plan, reinforcing India’s commitment to supporting Bhutan’s developmental endeavors.