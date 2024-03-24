Powerful earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

Ambunti: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck a remote part of northern Papua New Guinea in the early hours of Sunday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the The depth of the earthquake was measured at 35 km and the epicentre was 32 km east-north-east of the small settlement of Ambunti. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea. Papua New Guinea is located on the Pacific’s Ring of Fire. The Pacific’s Ring of Fire is one of the most seismic active areas in the world. More than 90% of earthquakes that occur in the globe strikes here. It experiences more than 100 earthquakes of magnitude 5 or greater each year. The country has 77 volcanos and 20 of which are active and have the potential to erupt.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal issues water department order from ED custody

A strong earthquake of 7.0 magnitude killed at least seven people in April last year. In September 2022, 10 people were killed when a 7.6-magnitude earthquake destroyed hundreds of homes, split roads and caused power outages across north of the country.