Printing of driving licenses, RC books resumes in Kerala after 6-months

After a six-month hiatus, the printing of driving licenses and RC books has recommenced in Kerala, as announced by Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar. The minister further stated that these documents will be delivered to homes via postal service starting from Monday. The suspension of printing activities occurred due to financial difficulties faced by the government, with outstanding dues of Rs 9 crore owed to the contractor responsible for printing licenses and RC books in Kochi. This halt in printing operations began in October following the government’s failure to make payments to the contractor.

Despite recent payments of around Rs 7 crore made to the postal department to cover postage fees for delivering the printed licenses, the finance department has yet to settle its outstanding dues with the contractor. This delay in payment has caused frustration among individuals awaiting their driving licenses, particularly those who have completed their training and are awaiting test results. The financial strain resulting from these delays has led to grievances being expressed to the government.

Moreover, individuals seeking new smart cards in place of existing licenses are required to pay Rs 200, while the fee for acquiring a new license amounts to Rs 1005. Additionally, an extra Rs 45 is necessary to cover postage fees for delivery to the post office. This situation has underscored the challenges faced by individuals navigating through the bureaucratic process amidst financial constraints and delayed government payments.