Realme launches 12X: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme 12X was unveiled in China.The price of Realme 12X has been set at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 12GB + 512GB model that is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,000). It is currently up for sale in China in Black and Blue Bird colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 12X runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 skin and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 625 nits of peak brightness. The handset is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. With the Dynamic RAM feature, available memory can be expanded up to 24GB.

The Realme 12X has a dual rear camera system headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone offers up to 512GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme 12X with support for 15W fast charging.