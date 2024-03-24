Russia launches an aerial assault on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and the western region of Lviv

On Sunday (Mar 24), Russia initiated an aerial bombardment on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and the western region of Lviv, as reported by AFP citing officials.

“Explosions in the capital. Air defence is working. Do not leave shelters,” conveyed Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko via Telegram. Maksym Kozytskyi, the governor of the Lviv region, noted that the Stryi district, located south of Lviv city, was also under attack.

This assault coincides with Russia’s period of mourning following a tragic terrorist incident at a Moscow concert hall, for which it holds Ukraine responsible.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, relayed via Telegram that Ukraine’s air defence forces successfully neutralized approximately a dozen missiles launched by Russia. He added that there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage resulting from the attacks.

The aerial assault prompted Poland’s armed forces to mobilize jets to safeguard airspace integrity near the border, amid reports of Russian missiles approaching close to the NATO country’s border.

“Polish and allied aircraft have been activated, which may result in increased noise levels, especially in the south-eastern part of the country,” stated Poland’s armed forces on X.

In response to Ukrainian actions during its recent presidential election, Russia has intensified its military offensive against Kyiv, seeking retribution.

US Ambassador Bridget Brink posted on X, “For the third pre-dawn morning this week, all of Ukraine is under an air alert and has been advised to seek shelter.” He further condemned Russia’s actions, citing their disregard for international law and endangerment of millions of civilians through indiscriminate missile and drone attacks.

Although there were no direct attacks on Lviv city, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported via Telegram that approximately 20 missiles and seven attack drones targeted critical infrastructure in the broader Lviv region.