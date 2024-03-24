Samsung Galaxy Book 4 launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy Book 4 was launched in India. This model joins the Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 360, and Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 that were introduced in the country in February this year. The new laptop is not powered by the Intel Core Ultra processors.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 is listed on the Samsung India website with a starting price of Rs. 70,990 for the Intel Core 5 CPU and 8GB RAM option, while the 16GB RAM variant with the same processor is available at Rs. 75,990. The Intel Core 7 variant of the Galaxy Book 4 is offered with 16GB of RAM and is priced at Rs. 85,990. All variants are offered in Grey and Silver colours and are currently available for purchase on the Samsung India website, leading online stores, and select retail stores.

Samsung announced that customers buying the Galaxy Book 4 can avail of bank cashback offers worth Rs. 5,000 or get an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 4,000. Students making a purchase will also be eligible for an additional 10 percent discount. Buyers can also opt for a no-cost EMI option of up to 24 months.

The Galaxy Book 4 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) LED anti-glare screen. It comes with up to Intel Core 7 processor 150U CPU paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage, which is expandable to up to 1TB. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home.

The laptop features an AI-backed Photo Remaster tool, which allows users to restore old images or even revive low-quality images. The device also has an inbuilt Galaxy Video Editor.

Users can connect their Galaxy smartphones with the Samsung Galaxy Book 4. The feature uses the camera sensor on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone as the webcam, instead of the 720p inbuilt camera.

The Galaxy Book 4 is backed by a 54Wh battery with support for 45W charging via USB Type-C port. The laptop also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. For security, it has a fingerprint reader. It also packs one HDMI, two USB Type-C, and two USB 3.2 ports alongside one microSD card reader, one audio jack and one RJ45 (LAN) slot.