Strong earthquake hits off Indonesia’s east coast, no tsunami threats

Jakarta: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province. According to Indonesian Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency, the he epicentre of the earthquake was located 104 km southeast of Ende city, in the East Nusa Tenggara province at a depth of 47 km. No tsunami warning was issued. There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people because of its location on the ‘Ring of Fire’. The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes. It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world’s total volcanoes and 90% of Earth’s earthquakes.

Also Read: Lava launches new budget smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

In November 2022, a 5.6-magnitude quake hit the populous West Java province on the country’s main island of Java, killing 602 people. In 2004, a 9.1-magnitude quake struck the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including about 170,000 in Indonesia.