Swiss Open 2024: Kidambi Srikanth bows out in semi-finals

Basel: In badminton, India’s star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth lost the men’s singles semi-final in the Swiss Open 2024. The former world number one Kidambi Srikanth lost to the Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi. Lin Chun-Yi defeated the Indian player by ‘21-15, 9-21, 18-21’ in one hour and five minutes. With the loss, India’s challenge at the USD 210,000 tournament has ended.

The match marked Srikanth’s first semifinal appearance in 16 months. He had last reached the semi-final at the Hylo Open in November 2022.

Several Indian shuttlers including PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen made an early exit from the Super 300 tournament in Basel. Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu, the lone women’s singles shuttler, lost to Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan by ‘21-16, 19-21, 16-21’ in the women’s singles second round. Seventh seed in the men’s singles competition, Lakshya Sen went down in straight games to Chinese Taipei’s Lee Chia-hao in the second round, while Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George made quarter-final exits.