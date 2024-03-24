The White House announce a new national office dedicated to aiding states in implementing ‘red flag’ laws

The White House has introduced a novel national office called the Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center, geared towards aiding states in enacting “red flag” laws, which are designed to prevent gun violence by allowing state courts to temporarily confiscate firearms from individuals deemed to pose a risk to themselves or others.

US Vice President Kamala Harris announced this initiative on Saturday (March 23) during her trip to Parkland, Florida, where she paid tribute to the victims of the tragic 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, which claimed 17 lives.

During her visit, Vice President Harris met with the families of the victims, many of whom have been actively advocating for stricter gun control measures since the mass shooting in 2018. She also toured the location where 14 students and three staff members lost their lives.

The newly established federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center (ERPO), operated by the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, will receive funding from a grant provided by the Justice Department. Its primary objective is to support state and local governments, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders in enhancing the implementation of red flag laws.

Currently, only 21 out of the 50 US states have enacted red flag laws. Vice President Harris urged the remaining 29 states to adopt these laws as part of their efforts to prevent gun violence