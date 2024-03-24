Three-year-old boy undergoes surgery after being mauled by the family’s XL Bully dog in Doncaster, UK

A 3-year-old boy in Doncaster, UK, required surgery following an attack by the family’s XL Bully dog. The unfortunate incident transpired when the child climbed onto the dog, resulting in severe injuries.

Instances of attacks involving XL Bullies are on the rise in the UK, prompting the government to impose a ban on the breed due to numerous serious incidents, including fatalities.

As per the new regulations, ownership of an XL Bully is prohibited unless previously registered. Owners are required to ensure that their dogs are microchipped, neutered, and kept restrained on a leash with a muzzle when in public spaces.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney of South Yorkshire Police stressed the importance of the recent legislation, noting, “This family has acknowledged the change in legislation around the XL Bully and registered their dog. But this doesn’t remove the danger these dogs pose and why the ban has come into place.”

Furthermore, Chief Inspector Cheney underscored the inherent risks associated with XL Bullies, stating, “All dogs can be aggressive…but some dogs have greater capability to cause harm due to their size and strength.”

Cheney emphasized the critical role of supervision when children are around dogs, including family pets. Parents are urged to teach their children to respect a dog’s space and establish boundaries, particularly during feeding and resting times.

She cautioned, “An incident like this is a stark reminder that regardless of a dog’s nature, or previous interactions with children, other dogs and people, they are animals and their innate instinct is to protect themselves which can result in serious injuries and sometimes fatality. Take action now and protect your children.”

Recent tragic incidents involving XL Bullies, including the deaths of 10-year-old Jack Lis and 68-year-old Esther Martin, have heightened concerns about the breed’s safety. In another alarming case in Battersea, south London, an XL Bully was fatally shot after injuring four individuals, underscoring the urgent need to address the issue.