Valentino’s longtime creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli announces his departure after 25 years

Valentino’s longstanding creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, announced his departure from the iconic Italian fashion house after dedicating 25 years to the brand.

In a heartfelt statement posted on Instagram, Piccioli looked back on his extensive 25-year journey with Valentino, expressing gratitude to co-founders Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, as well as the entire team that contributed to the brand’s remarkable success during his tenure. Renowned for infusing Valentino with contemporary romance and daring creativity, Piccioli will bid farewell as the brand gears up for a “new creative organization.”

Having joined Valentino in 1999 as an accessory designer alongside Maria Grazia Chiuri, Piccioli rose to the position of co-creative director in 2008. Following Chiuri’s departure to Dior, Piccioli assumed sole creative leadership in 2016, marking a transformative period characterized by his profound influence on Valentino’s aesthetic and global brand identity.

A native of Nettuno and a literature graduate from Rome University, Piccioli embarked on his fashion career with an internship at Brunello Cucinelli before securing a pivotal role at Fendi alongside Chiuri. Their collaboration proved instrumental in propelling Valentino into a new era, seamlessly blending traditional elegance with contemporary flair—an evolution exemplified by the introduction of the now-iconic Rockstud motif.

Piccioli’s departure signifies the end of an era for Valentino, prompting anticipation within the fashion industry as the brand prepares to unveil a “new creative organization” poised to shape its future direction with fresh vision and innovation.