Water supply disruption halts post-mortem at Kozhikode Medical College

Post-mortem procedures at Kozhikode Medical College faced a delay of one and a half hours owing to an interruption in water supply. Eleven deceased individuals were scheduled for post-mortem, with procedures for five bodies already completed before the water supply ceased. Consequently, the post-mortem examinations for the remaining six bodies were postponed.

The disruption stemmed from a broken pipeline at Koolimadu, exacerbating the situation due to a power outage in the vicinity. Typically, water is sourced from a standard submersible pump during such interruptions, but the power cut exacerbated the issue. To address the crisis temporarily, a tanker truck was utilized to transport water. Nonetheless, the interruptions resulted in a significant delay in the post-mortem process.

This isn’t the first instance of water supply disruption this week due to burst pipes. Efforts are underway to prevent future interruptions by installing a new tank capable of holding 2000 liters of water. The Public Works Department (PWD) is spearheading the installation to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the mortuary in the event of pipe bursts.