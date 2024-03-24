Way to join ISIS; Police detains IIT student

The Assam police apprehended an IIT-Guwahati student near Guwahati’s Hajo area on Saturday under suspicion of attempting to affiliate with the terrorist organization Islamic State (ISIS). According to reports, the individual had expressed allegiance to ISIS and was on his way to join the group.

This incident comes shortly after the recent arrest of ISIS India head Haris Farooqi, also known as Harish Ajmal Farukhi, and his associate Anurag Singh, alias Rehan, in Dhubri district after crossing over from Bangladesh. Director General of Police GP Singh confirmed the student’s detention and stated that further legal proceedings were underway, initiated following the receipt of an email from the student expressing his desire to join ISIS.

Upon receiving the email, authorities launched an investigation and collaborated with IIT-Guwahati to locate the student. The student, a fourth-year graduate from Delhi’s Okhla, had gone missing since noon with his phone turned off. Assisted by locals, the police detained him in Hajo, located 30 kilometers from Guwahati, and he was subsequently taken to the STF office for further inquiry. Meanwhile, a search of the student’s hostel room led to the discovery of a black flag resembling that of ISIS, prompting further investigation into the motives behind the email and the items seized.