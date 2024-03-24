WhatsApp users can now pin up to three messages: Know to use this feature

Mumbai: Leading social media messaging platform, WhatsApp launched a new feature. The new feature will allow users to pin up to three chats on the platform. Before this, users were allowed to pin only a single message on the platform.

The new feature will make it easier for WhatsApp users to find and access important chats on the platform. It is expected to be available in WhatsApp for Android and iOS, and Web in the next few days.

The pin to top feature works for both individual and group chats. One can keep the message pinned for anywhere between 24 hours to 30 days. WhatsApp gives you 7 days as the default timing to keep a message pinned to the top in a chat. You can pin text, images or even polls created in WhatsApp to the top of the chat.

Also Read: Foreign portfolio investors infuse Rs 51,542 crore in Indian markets

‘if you like pinning a message, you’re going to love pinning three because you can now pin up to 3 messages in your chats,’ WhatsApp wrote in an X post.

A step-by-step guide on how to pin messages on WhatsApp:

On Android:

1. Open WhatsApp and go to the chat where you want to pin messages.

2. Tap on the three dots (more options) and select ‘Pin’ from the menu.

3. Choose the duration for pinning the messages – 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days.

4. Tap the pin icon again to confirm.

On iPhone:

1. Open WhatsApp and navigate to the chat where you want to pin a message.

2. Tap on the contact or group name, then select ‘Pin Chat’ from the options.

3. Choose the duration for pinning the message – 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days.

On Web/Desktop:

1. Open WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Desktop on your PC.

2. Go to the chat where you want to pin a message.

3. Find the message you want to pin and click on the three dots (more options).

4. Select ‘Pin’ from the menu and choose the duration for pinning the message.