750 minor irrigation projects see water level drop to 12.92% from 34.28% last year

The water level in 750 minor irrigation projects across Maharashtra’s Marathwada region has declined significantly compared to the same period last year, according to an official announcement made on Monday. The report, released by the irrigation department, details the water levels in these projects situated in eight districts of Marathwada, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Hingoli, Dharashiv, Latur, Beed, and Parbhani, as of March 22.

The data reveals that the current water storage in Marathwada stands at 210.91 million cubic metres (MCM), equivalent to 12.92% of the total capacity. In contrast, during the same period last year, the water storage was substantially higher at 578.06 MCM, accounting for 34.28% of the capacity. This signifies a considerable decrease of 21.36% in water levels compared to the previous year.

The report highlights notable variations in water storage across different districts within Marathwada. For instance, Jalna district exhibits the lowest water storage, with only 2.40 MCM of water in 57 projects, representing a mere 1.42% of the storage capacity. Conversely, Nanded district records the highest water storage, with 36.09% capacity utilization across 80 irrigation projects.