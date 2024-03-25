Actor Kangana Ranaut is set to make her debut in politics

Actress Kangana Ranaut is poised to enter the realm of politics by making her debut in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election. She will be contesting from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency on the ticket of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Her candidacy was announced in BJP’s fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election on Sunday (Mar 24). Following the announcement, Kangana expressed her gratitude, stating that she feels “honored” to officially join the party.

In a post shared on X, Kangana conveyed her appreciation, saying, “My beloved Bharat and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have always had my unconditional support. Today, the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi constituency. I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls. I feel honored and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to being a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks.”

Kangana has been an outspoken supporter of the ruling party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for years, never hesitating to express her views on various political matters.

The Queen actress has hinted at venturing into politics on several occasions. In an interview with Indian news channel TV9 Bharatvarsh, she mentioned that February 2024 seemed like the “right time” for her to enter politics.

Born in Bhambla, a small town in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, Kangana hails from a middle-class family background. Her father, Amardeep Ranaut, is a businessman, while her mother, Asha Ranaut, is a school teacher. Her grandfather was an IAS officer, and her great-grandfather, Sarju Singh Ranaut, was a Member of the Legislative Assembly.

Kangana’s career journey is marked by her rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of Indian cinema’s most accomplished and versatile actresses. Starting as a model in Delhi at the age of 16, she eventually made her acting debut at 19 in Anurag Basu’s Gangster after years of perseverance. Throughout her two-decade-long career, she has received widespread acclaim for her performances in numerous films, including Woh Lamhe (2006), Fashion (2008), Queen (2014), among others. She has been honored with several prestigious awards, including four National Film Awards, five Filmfare Awards, and the Padma Shri in 2020.