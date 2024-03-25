Atishi of Delhi Govt Boycotts Holi Amid AAP’s Protest Over Kejriwal’s Arrest

AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, persisted with their protest on Monday against Kejriwal’s arrest in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case. Amid this unrest, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi announced via social media a decision to boycott the Holi festivities this year, urging citizens to stand against injustice instead.

Atishi underscored the deeper significance of Holi, portraying it as a symbolic victory of righteousness and justice. She emphasized the party’s unwavering commitment to combatting perceived injustices in the political realm, particularly in light of Kejriwal’s arrest.

Expressing concern over the erosion of democratic principles, Atishi rallied support for their cause and announced plans for a rally organized by the INDIA bloc on March 31 to protest Kejriwal’s arrest. Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge echoed Atishi’s sentiments, condemning Kejriwal’s arrest as a tactic by the ruling BJP to suppress opposition voices ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Kharge criticized the BJP’s alleged tactics of freezing opposition party accounts and targeting opposition leaders to weaken dissent.