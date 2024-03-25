Bachchans including Aishwarya and Abhishek joins the Holi bash at home

The Holika Dahan celebration at the Bachchan residence in Mumbai was as grand as in previous years, with all family members coming together on the eve of the festival of colors. Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and his niece Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the festivities.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared old photographs from past Holi celebrations with his family on his blog. He also included pictures from film sets depicting him enjoying the festival of colors.

In his blog post, Amitabh captioned the collection of photos with a Holi wish for his fans, expressing his gratitude for the love and support received over the years. He highlighted the joy and happiness associated with the festival, wishing everlasting colors of fulfillment and merriment in everyone’s lives.

Abhishek Bachchan looked elegant in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a beige Nehru jacket. He also shared several snapshots of himself meeting fans alongside his father, Amitabh Bachchan, the previous day. This appearance came shortly after Amitabh Bachchan clarified rumors regarding his health.

Navya Naveli Nanda shared a collage of photos on her Instagram, capturing different moments from the Holika Dahan celebration. In one photo, she posed in front of the Holika Dahan fire, dressed in a white suit. The collage included five to six photos, depicting various aspects of the celebration.

Among the images, one showed Navya applying tilak on Abhishek’s forehead, while another featured Abhishek seated in front of the fire. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also visible in the photos, standing beside Abhishek when Navya applied the tilak.