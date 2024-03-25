BJP nominates actress Kangana Ranaut for Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its fifth roster comprising 111 candidates for the impending Lok Sabha Elections 2024, announced on Sunday (Mar 24). Notably, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been nominated as the Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, marking a significant inclusion in the party’s electoral lineup. Expressing her sentiments on social media, Ranaut conveyed her deep sense of honor and joy at officially affiliating with the BJP, pledging her unwavering support to the party’s cause.

In her announcement, Kangana Ranaut emphasized her enduring allegiance to the BJP and her gratitude for being chosen as the Lok Sabha candidate for her native place, Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh. She underscored her commitment to abide by the directives of the party leadership, expressing her eagerness to serve as a dedicated party worker and a dependable public representative. Ranaut’s entry into politics represents a notable development in her career trajectory, signaling her intention to contribute to the political landscape of her homeland.

Furthermore, the BJP’s latest list disclosed candidates for various constituencies across multiple states, encompassing regions such as Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Telangana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and others. This extensive roster highlights the party’s concerted efforts to strategize and mobilize support for the upcoming elections, showcasing its organizational prowess and commitment to contesting vigorously across diverse electoral battlegrounds.