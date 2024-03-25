Couple inspired by web series, impersonates NIA, demands Rs 30 lakh ransom

A startling incident unfolded in Maharashtra’s Bhandara, where a young live-in couple, Swapnil Maraskolhe (25) and Chetna Burade (23), found themselves arrested on charges of abduction and ransom on Friday (March 22). Having moved to Nagpur two years ago in search of better prospects, the couple, inspired by a crime web series, devised a plan for quick wealth through abduction and extortion. Their target was a 23-year-old woman employed in the IT sector.

Posing as officers from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Swapnil and Chetna intercepted the victim at Hingna T-point on Wednesday morning. Under the guidance of Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police Anurag Jain, supervised by Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singal, investigations revealed that Chetna initially stopped the victim in a secluded area, claiming her involvement in a bomb blast investigation. Despite the encounter, the victim continued her journey.

Later that day, as the victim was returning home on a two-wheeler, Chetna and Swapnil intercepted her once again, this time displaying a fake NIA ID card. Armed with a gun, Swapnil coerced the victim into surrendering her vehicle. Subsequently, the victim was forcibly taken to the couple’s rented accommodation and confined to a room. The following day, Swapnil and Chetna initiated their ransom demand of Rs 30 lakh, conveyed through Google Translate in Bhojpuri. Upon noticing her absence, the victim’s father lodged a police complaint.