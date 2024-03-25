Former James Bond star gets behind the idea of Aaron Taylor-Johnson playing the next 007 Agent

Rumors that were initially dismissed as speculation are gaining credibility as former James Bond actor George Lazenby lends his support to the idea of Aaron Taylor-Johnson taking on the role of the next 007 Agent. Lazenby, known for his portrayal of the iconic character in the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, has expressed approval of Taylor-Johnson’s potential casting, amid widespread reports suggesting the actor is under serious consideration following Daniel Craig’s departure from the franchise. According to TMZ, Lazenby believes Taylor-Johnson possesses the necessary skills to “handle the stunts and all the ladies who love a man in a tux.”

However, Lazenby is not certain whether Taylor-Johnson has secured the role, drawing from his own experience of auditioning for the part in the 1960s. He recalls undergoing numerous tests and auditions before ultimately landing the role, leading him to believe that Taylor-Johnson may still be in talks. Nevertheless, Lazenby extends his support to Taylor-Johnson, emphasizing the importance of the actor doing justice to the character. He advises Taylor-Johnson to remain authentic and to reimagine the role to suit his own interpretation.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has previously starred in the film Bullet Train, which has earned its own acclaim.

Daniel Craig bid farewell to the James Bond franchise after starring in five films. He assumed the role in 2006’s Casino Royale and continued to portray the world’s most famous spy in subsequent films, including 2008’s Quantum of Solace, 2012’s Skyfall, 2015’s Spectre, and 2021’s No Time to Die.

The James Bond character was introduced to audiences in the 1962 film Dr. No, with Sean Connery in the lead role. Connery went on to star in four more films in the series: From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), and You Only Live Twice (1967). Over the years, other notable actors such as Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan have also taken on the iconic role.