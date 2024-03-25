Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell talks about the dark side of the Kids TV

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell discussed the darker aspects of working in children’s television, specifically addressing his experience as a victim of sexual assault by Nickelodeon dialogue and acting coach Brian Peck. Bell openly shared his ordeal on the docuseries “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.”

Following the release of the four-part docuseries, the 37-year-old actor explained his decision to share his story and the challenges he faced in doing so. Initially, Bell was reluctant to participate in the series and even sought treatment in rehab before disclosing the details of the abuse.

During an interview on The Sarah Fraser Show, Bell recounted his past experiences with declining documentary offers and the subsequent backlash he received. He described feeling cautious and apprehensive due to the shaming he endured for refusing to participate in previous projects addressing sensitive topics.

However, Bell’s experience with “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” was different. He felt a connection with the director, Emma Schwartz, and found comfort in sharing his story with her.

Despite his initial reservations, Bell ultimately decided to participate in the docuseries. He emphasized the genuine nature of his interactions with Schwartz and the sense of trust he felt, contrasting it with previous encounters where he felt pressured to participate.

Bell revealed that after his initial meeting with Schwartz, he checked himself into rehab, indicating the emotional toll of revisiting traumatic experiences.