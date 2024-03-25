Four people killed and at least eight others injured after a race car drifted off-road

Four individuals lost their lives, and at least eight others suffered injuries following a tragic incident at a rally in Hungary on Sunday (Mar 24). According to a statement from the Komárom-Esztergom County police, the mishap occurred during a race in the vicinity of the towns of Labatlan and Bajot, situated near the Danube River in the northwest region of Hungary.

The police statement noted, “Preliminary data suggests that a vehicle participating in the rally veered off the road for reasons yet to be determined, colliding with spectators.”

In response to the emergency, eight ambulances and four helicopters were swiftly dispatched to the site, and the rally was promptly halted. Among the injured, two individuals sustained severe wounds, while the remaining six were transported to a medical facility for treatment of less severe injuries.

The exact cause of the accident remains unknown. Footage circulating on social media platforms depicted the race car losing control on a paved road before careening into spectators gathered to witness the event.

The Hungarian National Motorsport Association (MNASZ) conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the relatives and loved ones of the victims, as reported by the news agency AFP. Additionally, the MNASZ affirmed its commitment to collaborating with law enforcement authorities in promptly investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.