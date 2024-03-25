I&B Ministry cautions social media influencers against promoting offshore online betting

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a directive urging social media influencers and endorsers to avoid promoting offshore online betting and gambling platforms, as well as surrogate advertisements. The ministry highlighted the significant financial and socio-economic consequences associated with online betting and gambling, particularly for young consumers. Additionally, the advisory extends to online advertisement intermediaries, warning them against targeting Indian audiences with promotional content related to such activities.

Failure to comply with these directives may result in legal action under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Penalties could include the removal or disabling of social media posts or accounts, along with other punitive measures under relevant laws. Although intermediaries are generally exempt from liability under Section 79 of the IT Act, 2000, they may lose this immunity if they do not promptly remove or disable access to unlawful material upon notification from the appropriate government or agency.

This advisory aligns with a previous cautionary statement from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), which expressed concerns about celebrities and influencers endorsing betting and gambling platforms. The ministry emphasized the importance of scrutinizing both direct and indirect advertisements or endorsements related to such activities to ensure compliance with regulations and protect consumers from potential harm.