IMD forecasts summer rain in five Kerala districts on March 25

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain forecast for the state today, indicating that Kerala will witness rainfall over the next five days. Specifically, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Idukki districts are expected to experience rain on March 25.

Following this, the IMD predicts rain in Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts on March 26, with the forecast extending until March 27. During this period, rain is anticipated to persist in these districts, while Kollam is also expected to see rainfall on March 27, alongside Alappuzha and Ernakulam.

Additionally, a warning has been issued advising fishermen and coastal residents to exercise caution due to the possibility of sea attack. With rough seas expected to intensify, individuals are urged to follow authorities’ instructions and avoid venturing into danger zones. Safety measures such as securely mooring fishing vessels and maintaining a safe distance between boats are emphasized, while recreational activities in the sea should be completely avoided.