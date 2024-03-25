Indian student dies after being hit by a garbage truck while cycling on the streets of London

An Indian student lost her life in London last week after being struck by a waste disposal truck while cycling on the city streets. The victim, identified as 33-year-old Cheistha Kochhar, was pursuing a PhD at the London School of Economics (LSE).

Kochhar, who tragically passed away in London, had previously been associated with NITI Aayog, the Government of India’s public policy think tank. She was enrolled in a PhD program in Behavioural Science at LSE. Kochhar was the daughter of retired Lieutenant General Dr SP Kochhar, who had served as the Director General at the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

The news of Kochhar’s untimely demise was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

“Cheistha Kochar worked with me on the #LIFE programme in @NITIAayog. She was in the #Nudge unit and had gone to do her Ph.D in behavioural science at #LSE. Passed away in a terrible traffic incident while cycling in London. She was bright, brilliant & brave and always full of life. Gone away too early. RIP,” his post read.

The unfortunate incident occurred on March 19 when Kochhar was struck by the garbage truck while riding her bicycle home. Her husband, who was cycling ahead of her at the time of the accident, rushed her to the hospital, but tragically, she could not be saved. In an emotional LinkedIn post, her father, retired Lieutenant General Dr SP Kochhar, expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of his daughter.

“I am still in London trying to collect the remains of my daughter, Cheistha Kochhar. She was run over by a truck on 19 Mar while cycling back from LSE, where she was doing her PhD. It has devastated us and her large circle of friends,” he wrote. Kochhar had moved to London in September 2023 after residing in Gurugram, Haryana. Prior to her enrollment at LSE, she had pursued studies at Delhi University, Ashoka University, as well as the Universities of Pennsylvania and Chicago, as detailed in her LinkedIn profile.