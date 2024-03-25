JP Nadda’s wife’s car stolen in New Delhi, complaint lodged: Report

The vehicle belonging to the spouse of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda was reportedly stolen from the Govindpuri area in South East Delhi. The theft occurred on March 19 between 3 and 4 p.m., as per sources familiar with the matter. The car’s driver, named Joginder, had parked the Toyota Fortuner in Govindpuri after completing some repairs and had stopped at his residence for dinner. It was during this interval that the theft occurred.

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, authorities discovered that the stolen vehicle was headed towards Gurugram. However, despite their efforts, the car has yet to be located, according to reports. The stolen Fortuner, registered in Himachal Pradesh, has prompted the initiation of an investigation by the police to track down and recover the missing vehicle. An FIR has been filed based on the complaint filed by the driver Joginder, and the police have stated that they have launched an operation to locate the car.