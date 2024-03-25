Kanye West wants music industry to stop using his ‘slave name’

Controversial American rapper Kanye West is urging everyone to abandon his old moniker and instead recognize him by his new name, Ye. The artist, known for various eccentric actions, recently made headlines for a sternly worded letter demanding music industry leaders to refer to him as Ye.

Following his divorce from Kim Kardashian in 2021, the rapper legally changed his name from Kanye West to Ye, a well-known nickname he has used for years. Now, Kanye’s chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, has issued a letter instructing media industry heads of streaming platforms, news outlets, lyric websites, and others to use the name Ye when referring to the artist.

According to the letter, Ye is globally recognized, likening his stature to that of presidents and popes. It emphasizes Kanye’s acknowledgment of the brand value associated with his former name, Kanye West, and the decision to shed it, which he views as a rejection of a “slave name.”

The letter highlights Kanye’s commitment to his new identity, stating, “This is who he is now. His name is Ye.” It underscores Ye’s desire for self-determination, particularly as a Black man in America.

In an earlier radio interview, Kanye explained the significance of the name Ye, citing its frequent usage in the Bible, where it means “you.” He described Ye as a reflection of collective humanity, embodying both the good and the bad.

The letter follows Kanye’s recent social media activity, where he threatened to deactivate his accounts unless his name was changed from Kanye West to Ye on his verified Instagram handle.

Overall, Kanye’s efforts to rebrand himself as Ye underscore his desire for autonomy and identity, signaling a significant shift in his public persona.