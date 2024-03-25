Kerala SSLC 2024 exam to end today, Evaluation to start April 3

The Kerala SSLC 2024 examination is set to conclude on March 25, 2023, with the evaluation process scheduled to commence on April 3. Approximately 20,000 teachers will be involved in the evaluation across 70 camps. The Education Department anticipates announcing the results in the second week of May. This year, over 4 lakh students participated in the Kerala SSLC examinations, with 1,43,557 from government schools, 2,55,360 from aided schools, and 28,188 from unaided schools.

Examinations are conducted in 2995 centers within Kerala, along with nine centers in Lakshadweep and seven in the Gulf region. To provide support during the examination period, the Kerala government introduced a toll-free helpline number for parents and students. This initiative aims to address any queries or concerns that may arise during the examination process, ensuring a smooth experience for all stakeholders involved.

In addition to the SSLC exams, the Plus Two examinations are also ongoing and are scheduled to conclude on March 26. This year, approximately 4,14,159 students are taking part in the Plus Two examinations. With both SSLC and Plus Two examinations underway, the Education Department is focused on facilitating a fair and efficient evaluation process while maintaining the integrity of the examination system.