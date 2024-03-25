Man collects 300 cats ‘overwhelmed’ by kindness

In western Canada, an animal welfare organization is facing a formidable challenge: tending to around 300 cats, all of which appear to be in good health. This challenge arose when a man, feeling “overwhelmed,” sought assistance, revealing a residence overrun by cats and kittens.

Who is responsible for gathering 300 cats?

The individual behind this feat is Bruce Robinson, who took it upon himself to rescue them. He explained to the British Columbia SPCA that he had taken in abandoned cats during the pandemic, but as he lost his job, the financial burden became insurmountable.

Responding to his plea, the BC SPCA dispatched staff to his residence to assess the situation, as disclosed by Eileen Drever from the animal aid organization. Upon arrival, they encountered a situation that Robinson himself likened to “counting bubbles in boiling water.”

“Asked how many cats he had, I think he said it was like counting bubbles in boiling water.”

Despite his struggles, Robinson demonstrated a generous spirit, ensuring the cats were well cared for. BC SPCA staff noted that the cats were sociable and appeared to be in good health.

“He had a huge heart, and he was caring for them,” Drever remarked.

With each cat capable of producing three litters a year, their numbers quickly multiplied, and Robinson found himself with 298 cats, including 15 pregnant ones.

“I ended up in a crazy situation,” he admitted, acknowledging, “I made a bad decision … I thought I could handle the cats.”

He had attempted to find them new homes but had little success. He ended up spending thousands of dollars each month, sometimes foregoing meals himself, to provide the necessary 28 kilograms of food daily and the equivalent of 10 litter boxes’ worth of cat litter.

Every cat had a name and held a special place in Robinson’s heart. “I love every one of them,” he expressed. Despite the challenges, he was determined to offer them a safe haven.

The SPCA is now mobilizing efforts to raise funds and secure a suitable facility to house the cats, where they will receive veterinary assessment, vaccinations, and spaying or neutering before adoption.

“This is a massive undertaking, and it will require resources from across the province to accommodate these animals,” Drever emphasized.

Despite the overwhelming circumstances, Robinson is not facing charges, as he sought help upon realizing he was in over his head.

“Kudos to him for recognizing he was overwhelmed,” Drever acknowledged.

The SPCA is providing food, supplies, and litter to the cats and is striving to relocate them as swiftly as possible.

“He had, the other day, between 70 and 80 newborn kittens,” the BC SPCA disclosed, underscoring the urgency, “That’s why we need to move as quickly as we can.”

“I have never seen so many cats in good condition. They appear to be in good condition,” she observed.